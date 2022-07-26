The Genesee Township Water Authority has been charged with two counts of failing to meet Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

According to charges filed in the Shinglehouse District Court, the Pa. Office of Attorney General contends that on May 15, 2020 and Aug. 25, 2020, the authority failed to maintain a minimum chlorine disinfection levels at the Hickox wells #2 and #3.

