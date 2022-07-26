The Genesee Township Water Authority has been charged with two counts of failing to meet Safe Drinking Water Act standards.
According to charges filed in the Shinglehouse District Court, the Pa. Office of Attorney General contends that on May 15, 2020 and Aug. 25, 2020, the authority failed to maintain a minimum chlorine disinfection levels at the Hickox wells #2 and #3.
Under the permit, the authority is required to maintain a chlorine level of at least .40 mg/L at the entry point of the wells on Grover Hollow Road, Genesee.
Data from a wall unit recorded that the chlorine residual level fell from between 1100-1700 mg/L to below .40 mg/L, between 11 p.m. May 15 and 1:30 p.m. May 17. The authority reportedly failed to notify DEP about the loss of disinfection.
On May 22, 2020, the DEP was told of the disinfection loss by the water operator, Caleb Geist, during an inspection. No evidence of a boil water notice existed, according to court records.
After the plant had a second disinfection loss on Aug. 25, Geist notified DEP and then authority Chair Donald Reed, who submitted a certification form to the Department of Environmental Protection claiming that public boil order notices were posted at Reed’s Market, the U.S. Post Office in Genesee and at First Citizens Bank in Genesee and also used an auto dialer system to alert authority customers.
In August 2021, the DEP Sanitarian Mark Accutella interviewed representatives at the post office, bank and market; none could recall observing a boil water notice posted a year previously. The township secretary was also questioned and said the authority never asked that the boil order be posted on the township website.
In January 2022, DEP and Attorney General staff interviewed Reed, who confirmed that the chlorine disinfection losses took place and that the auto-dialer contained outdated, incorrect information.
Reed said that neither he nor any authority member hand-delivered boil notices to customers, but he did post the notices at the three aforementioned locations.