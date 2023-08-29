Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.