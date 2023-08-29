MANSFIELD — A small group of National Socialist Movement members demonstrated in favor of white nationalism on the campus of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania — Mansfield campus on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The NSM is based in Ulysses, Potter County and is led by Daniel Burnside. The NSM made national news in 2018 after federal investigators charged six members with weapons and drug offenses, claiming that they were planning a suicide bomb attack at an anti-racism rally.
“I’ve been involved in the NSM for a decade,” said Burnside.
When asked why his involvement spans a relatively short period, Burnside replied, “Yeah, right? Why didn’t I join sooner? I spent about 17 years reading books, and watching my country falter.”
The group chose to march at MU for specific reasons, said Burnside.
“I have kids who go here and they told me that there’s a whole lot of this LGBTQ…XYZ, whatever they call it, stuff on campus,” he said.
“I’m expressing my Second Amendment rights, and expressing disdain for anything Karl Marx would approve of.”
Burnside, 48, is a Mansfield University graduate who majored in criminal justice and studio art.
The group arrived on campus at 1 p.m., obtained a permit to march from MU campus police, and posed for pictures in front of Alumni Hall.
“There are more people in attendance, watching us; they’re just not in uniform because of sensitive careers,” said Burnside.
No additional marchers joined the eight-person group as they walked throughout the largely empty campus.
The NSM marchers proceeded to walk towards the dormitories and circled back to the South Hall mall, where several dozen students and staff were having an informal picnic under the auspices of the MU Pride Center.
“We’re the only white civil rights group on the planet!” Burnside called. “We’re here if you need us!”
Students and staff were largely silent as NSM members shouted that the students were “all going to burn in hell” and challenged the students to “do the Nazi dance.”
One student rushed one of the marchers and punched him, and the marcher responded with a punch before a police officer separated them. The student then turned his back to the NSM member and pulled his pants down.
“I’m not a fan of them,” the student said after the incident.
A statement issued by Commonwealth University after the NSM march said in part: “We know the views often expressed by this group are offensive to many people, and not consistent with the values of Commonwealth University. Many members of the Mansfield campus community wonder why such behavior is allowed on campus…all public universities’ premises are public property, and we do not have the authority to deny access by any individual or group.
“... We should all take a moment to recognize that the response to this event by our community was responsible and appropriate, and contributed to an uneventful experience for all. Organizations with hateful views thrive on confrontation with those who disagree with them. Together we succeeded in avoiding confrontation, and thereby did not further empower this group.”
The statement was signed by university president Bashar Hanna and included several counseling resources for students.
For one student, who wished to remain anonymous, the university’s statement did not go far enough.
“I’ve always known this place as open and accepting for everyone, but now I don’t know,” she said. “They gave us no warning that any of this was to happen. There were some groups on campus that were warned but the majority of the student body was not informed.
“Though I get this is public property and that they have a ‘constitutional right,’ it was hate speech and many students were terrified. The least the university could have done was warn us this was happening so we could have prepared mentally, or some could have physically left campus instead of being bombarded by an awful group that stands for everything Mansfield is supposed to be against.”
A “Stand Up to Hate” counterprotest is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 on the South Hall mall at 6:30 p.m.