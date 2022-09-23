Potter County District Attorney Andy J. Watson announced that David Pusey of 616 Pleasant St., Ulysses, has been arrested on numerous charges filed by the East Drug Task Force following an investigation from April 11-Aug. 30, 2022.
Local drug task for officers, who are also members of the Attorney General's East Drug Task force, conducted controlled busy of marijuana utilizing a confidential informant on April 11, May 5 and Aug. 27.
Pusey is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a third degree felony, as a result of the controlled buys.
A search warrant for Pusey's residence was approved and the drug task force officers discovered that Pusey was manufacturing marijuana finding approximately 21 marijuana plants at his home. Additionally, they seized nine firearms, one of which was in Pusey's immediate possession and controlled. It was discovered that Pusey was a person prohibited from possessing firearms.
As a result of search, Pusey was also charged with one count of persons not to possess firearms, a first degree felony; and eight counts of persons not to possess firearms, a second degree felony.
This was a significant operation for the East Drug Task Force to not only remove a drug dealer from the community, but also to remove dangerous firearms from a person prohibited from possessing them.
Watson thanks the Attorney General agents and local drug task force officers who participated in this investigation and the arrest of Pusey.
Pusey is currently incarcerated at the Potter County Jail.