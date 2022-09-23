Potter County District Attorney Andy J. Watson announced that David Pusey of 616 Pleasant St., Ulysses, has been arrested on numerous charges filed by the East Drug Task Force following an investigation from April 11-Aug. 30, 2022.

Local drug task for officers, who are also members of the Attorney General's East Drug Task force, conducted controlled busy of marijuana utilizing a confidential informant on April 11, May 5 and Aug. 27.

