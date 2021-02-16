Penn College at Wellsboro to offer practical nursing information session
Penn College will offer a practical nursing course this fall. This full-time clock hour program will start Sept. 20 and students will graduate in fall 2022. Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors in Wellsboro and Coudersport. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure (LPN). Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices, and other health-related offices.
An Information Session to acquaint prospective students with the program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Penn College at Wellsboro, 22 Walnut Street, Wellsboro. For more information or to register for the information session, call Marie Van Ess at 570-724-7703.
NPRC to offer CDL course
The Northern PA Regional College (NPRC) has partnered with PA Pride and Wayne Paving and Gravel, 262 PA-44, Shinglehouse, to provide local CDL Class A training with tanker and hazmat, and oil and gas safety certifications. Registrations are limited to four per class and are received on a rolling basis. TAA/WIOA funding is available through the CareerLink for eligible students. The course is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 15. Interested students can register at https://nprc.empowerxl.com/community/index.cfm/main/menubycat/ATVL_ID/25.
