Clinical Medical Assistant course offered in Port Allegany
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, in partnership with the Potter County Education Council, is offering a Clinical Medical Assistant course. This program is designed to prepare students to assist physicians by performing certain clinical functions in a medical office. Key topics include: assisting physicians with patient-related care; preparing patients for examination and treatment; HIPAA patient confidentiality; recording and taking of vital signs; review and administration of medications; laboratory procedures, phlebotomy and the proper techniques required to collect specimens for laboratory analysis; and cardiology and the proper placement of leads for a 12-lead EKG.
This comprehensive course includes 140 classroom hours and 160 clinical externship hours and prepares students to sit for the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) national certification examination. This course is ideal preparation for those hoping to work in a medical office but who do not have a medical background.
This course is being offered at the Port Allegany office of the Education Council on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6–9:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. from Feb. 2 through May 20. The cost is $2,799/person. Registration is required by Jan. 29. For more information or to register, call 814-274-4877 or visit https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/main/location/LOC/PAC.
Dental Assistant Program offered in Port Allegany
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, in partnership with the Potter County Education Council, is offering a Dental Assistant Program. The purpose of this program is to familiarize students with all areas of administrative and clinical dental assisting, focusing on the responsibilities required to function as an assistant in a dental practice.
This 60-hour course covers the following key areas and topics: introduction to the dental office and history of dentistry and dental assisting; legal aspects of dentistry including policies and guidelines; introductory oral anatomy, dental operatory, and dental equipment; introductory tooth structure including primary and permanent teeth; the oral cavity and related structures; dental hand-pieces, sterilization, and other areas. Students who complete this comprehensive course would be prepared to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) – Radiation Health and Safety (RHS) exam, and the DANB – Infection Control Exam (ICE).
This course is being offered at the Port Allegany office of the Education Council on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-9:30 p.m. from Feb. 1 through March 29. The cost is $1,499/person and includes a 40-hour externship as well as the DANB exam fee. Registration is required by Jan. 29. For more information or to register, call 814-274-4877 or visit https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/main/location/LOC/PAC.
NPRC to offer CDL course
The Northern PA Regional College has partnered with PA Pride and Wayne Paving and Gravel, 262 PA-44, Shinglehouse, to provide local CDL Class A training with Tanker and Hazmat, and Oil and Gas Safety certifications. Registrations are limited to four per class and are received on a rolling basis. TAA/WIOA funding is available through the CareerLink for eligible students. Interested students can register at https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/main/menubycat/ATVL_ID/25.
NPRC to offer EMR course in Port Allegany
Are you looking to add personnel to your EMS staff? Do you know of community members interested in becoming an EMR or an EMT? The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, a PADOH/BEMS approved educational institute, has an Emergency Medical Responder course starting on Saturday, Feb. 6. Practical instruction will occur at Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany.
For more information about this training opportunity, visit the EMS website here or call toll-free at 844-350-7729. Space is limited.