Info sessions for Penn College’s Practical Nursing Course
Penn College will offer a Practical Nursing course this fall. This full-time clock hour program will start Sept. 20 and students will graduate in the fall of 2022. Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors in Wellsboro and Coudersport. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure (LPN). Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices and other health-related offices.
Two information sessions are planned to acquaint prospective students with the program: Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College/Wellsboro, 22 Walnut Street, Wellsboro and June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street, Coudersport. For more information or to register for one of the Information Sessions, call Marie Van Ess at 570-724-7703.
ServSafe Food Safety Certification
ServSafe is a certification program developed by the Restaurant Association Education Foundation. The course meets certification requirements for individuals who are responsible for the safe handling of food in restaurants, schools, elder care facilities, lodges, bed and breakfasts, community centers and other food concessions (organizations or businesses that sell or prepare food on a regular basis).
This course, taught by Rick Kralj, Penn State educator, is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office. The exam will take place on Thursday, June 3 from 9–11 a.m. The cost is $185/person. The registration deadline is Thursday, May 20. To register, call 877-489-1398 or go to http://extension.psu.edu/food-safety/serv-safe.