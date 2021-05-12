Hesitancy surrounding getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been seen across the state and Potter County isn’t any different. Still, healthcare leaders are hard at work to get vaccines into the arms of the county.
UPMC Cole’s community vaccination efforts have been going well, Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Cole, said. The vaccination clinics that UPMC Cole has held at its wellness center have been well attended, she said. A drive-thru clinic at CARP was held a few weeks ago and a little more than 200 first doses were given. People didn’t have to pre-register and then were scheduled for their second dose while there.
Some of the people who went to that clinic were people who may not have been able to go to an inside vaccine clinic due to physical disabilities, dementia, medical conditions or similar reasons, Hilfiger said, so it was easier on the families to just drive up and receive the vaccine without ever leaving their vehicle.
UPMC Cole has provided more than 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re using the two-dose Pfizer, so that leads to about 2,500 people, which I think is a pretty solid number for that rural community, for all their efforts that they’re doing,” Heather Stafford, clinical director of infection prevention and control, UPMC in north central PA, said.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 2,914 of Potter County’s 16,526 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 1,276 are partially vaccinated, as of Wednesday morning.
While the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 might seem low, Hilfiger points out that it’s a very rural area and they’ve worked hard to get the message that the vaccine is available.
They’ve also learned what causes some of the hesitancy surrounding getting vaccinated.
The big thing for people to understand is that the vaccine is free, Hilfiger said. She’s heard often that it will be too costly for people, but it’s 100% free, she said.
Some are worried it will take up too much of their time.
“I think that the perception that people have is that it’s going to take them half the day to get in and get registered and get their shot and sit there to be observed. Their thought of that takes as much longer than what it takes,” Hilfiger said, noting the whole process takes about 40 minutes.
Others are worried about there being two shots, but once they see how smoothly the first one goes, that goes away, she said. Plus, many are surprised by how quick the actual shot is and that it is painless, she said.
Vaccine hesitancy isn’t new or specific to COVID-19, and isn’t unique to Potter County, Stafford said. Those who want the vaccine have gotten it, she said. Now, they’re looking to get it into the hands of the providers.
“Patients listen to their providers and they value their input. So I think that’s how we tackle this next phase of vaccine hesitancy is by encouraging everyone to really get the input from their primary care provider. Then if the providers have the vaccine right on site, then it’s convenient. I think we’re now into what’s convenient for people,” Stafford said.
A common myth that Stafford hears routinely is that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility, which isn’t true.
Someone may think “I’m just one person, it won’t matter if I don’t get the vaccine,” but that’s not the right way to think about it, Stafford said.
“We try to share with them, but you’re in contact with how many people and we have to do it one person at a time,” she said. Younger people may think it only affects the older generation, but it can impact anyone.
A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the Wellsboro High School, 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro.
This drive-thru clinic will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is needed and the vaccine is free. For more information about the vaccine, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com.
“Though you may be at low risk for the illness, those around you may not be so lucky. After a year of social distancing, it’s time to come together and get vaccinated so we can hug one another once again. Don’t miss your shot to safely celebrate graduations, summer holidays and family reunions,” a press release states.