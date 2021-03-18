UPMC Cole now offers two options for residents to use in setting up appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
One is a telephone hotline, 814-274-5460. Those who call the number will be asked to provide contact information and will receive a return call to schedule an appointment. Many of those requests are being accommodated during vaccination clinics from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, according to the county.
UPMC Cole also offers an online resource to schedule appointments, vaccine.upmc.com.
Rite Aid pharmacies continue to book appointments as supplies become available. To access the online reservation form, visit www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers an online vaccine provider map to assist eligible residents with scheduling their shots directly with a provider; that website address is www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated.