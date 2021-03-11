Need some comic relief? Attend a virtual Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) curator talk co-hosted by Barbara Moscato Memorial Library (Emporium) and S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library (Port Allegany).
This free, fun and funny virtual event is happening 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
The Museum Of Bad Art located in Somervile, MA collects, exhibits and celebrates art that will be seen in no other venue. Since 1993, they have collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even the artists who create it. They analyze, compare to classic art and share with thousands of fans around the world. This program is free and is for adults. museumofbadart.org.
Register by March 10 to attend — you never know, your old high school art project might be highlighted! 😆
Register here: https://zoom.us/.../tJArfuysqjIqH9Frn32MNarPn3sxVfX3heJZ