ULYSSES — Pennsylvania’s rich lumber heritage was on display at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum’s Spring Antique Show & Sale this past weekend.
Visitors arrived April 23 and 24 to tour the grounds, check out antiques and collectibles and learn more about life in a lumber camp.
Pennsylvania was the leading lumber producing state in 1870 and, for 30 years, the largest producer of rough-tanned leather thanks to the availability of hemlock bark. The Allegany Plateau where the museum is located is the center of the state lumber industry.
While some men got rich in the industry, the museum remembers those whose toil, sweat and sometimes blood made them rich. A typical camp had 60 men working from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Conditions were rough. Bunkhouses were hastily and sometimes ill-constructed, said presenters. Men lived amid extreme temperatures, mud, lice and no bathing facilities.
In contrast to the spartan living conditions, the food was abundant. Men consumed about 9,000 calories per day, equal to about a modern person’s weekly consumption. Good cooks would attract the better workers, meaning cooks would sometimes be the highest paid employee at $3.50 a day.
John, Jan and Matt Halter along with Michelle Delozier prepared apple fritters for visitors to sample, frying the dough treats on a wood-fired cookstove.
A blacksmith pounded on metal in front of a hot forge and while a driver walked behind a team of horses skidding a log to the sawmill. Visitors
One of the most popular spots was the circular sawmill as visitors ringed the central area. A trio of men would bring the log into the sawmill where it is run through the head saw, edger saw and tail saw to create boards. Scrap wood was tossed into a waiting wager and used downstairs for the boiler to create steam to power the machines.
In the downstairs, Bob Greenman and three of his sons explained how the boilers operated. Russ Greenman explained how belts and pulleys were configured on a line shaft to power the 1870 tools, still running as smoothly as they did years before.
Four generations of the Greenman family will return for the Bark Peeler’s Festival this summer, said Russ Greenman. Bob Greenman and his sons have been helping demonstrate equipment at the museum for 40 years.
A short distance away, the aroma of “spirits of wintergreen” softly scented the air at the birch still. The oil is used to in topical applications for arthritis pain and as a flavoring for food and drink.
The 6- by 6- by 6-foot still would hold a cord of black birch wood, everything from twigs to logs. Each burn would last 48 hours, explained Skip Cavanaugh, with the majority of the birch oil captured in the first 48 hours. The cord of wood would produce about a quart of oil, which was then filtered through cotton balls.
The birch still operators were conservationists, he said, leaving enough black birch trees at each still location so that they could return in five to eight years for another harvest. The industry came to an end when chemists were able to synthesize the same compound, although interest in the natural methyl salicylate is growing.
For more information, visit www.lumbermuseum.org, call 814-435-2652 or visit the museum 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.