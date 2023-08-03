As part of an ongoing fire and emergency services safety program with the Austin Volunteer Fire Company, department members Kathy Brooks and Andy Bothell have co-chaired the program to obtain funds to purchase three automated external defibrillators for placement in the Austin community.
“When a cardiac arrest occurs, the heart stops abruptly with little or no warning,” Brooks said.
Early recognition of cardiac arrest improves the person’s chance of survival and is key to starting the correct course of CPR and the appropriate use of the AED to restart the heart. CPR can help keep the heart pumping and blood flowing to vital organs until an electrical shock from an AED is available to restore the heart to a normal heart rhythm.
Bothell noted that “many times, cardiac arrests happen in public places and it is important to remember that, as a bystander, everyone’s actions can help.” Witnessing and responding to a cardiac arrest can be a very traumatic event. Having the right equipment available is much more reassuring to community members in the event of an emergency. An AED is very easy to use; anyone can operate it under any circumstance.
Users simply follow the recorded voice which walks users through the instructions. People need to know how to recognize cardiac arrest, call 911 and to retrieve the device, turn it on, follow directions and place pads. AED training does not have to be formal or lengthy.
AEDs are not a substitute for calling 911 Brooks said, but it’s an important first step in saving the life of a cardiac arrest victim until first responders arrive.
Brooks said, “Future plans are to host AED/CPR/first aid training for the community to increase their comfort and confidence if they are ever in an emergency situation. Having defibrillators that can be used with little or no training in public places is important in a rural community.”
Through the generosity of several businesses, including the Austin VFW Post #7810, Perry Enterprise, Wharton Township, Austin Borough, Summit Township, Kightlinger Motors, AMP Global Strategies, Arcana F & AM Lodge 580, Austin Bingo and grants from Williams and the Firefighters Charitable Contribution Fund, three AEDs have been purchased and placed at the God’s Country Global Methodist churches in Austin and Keating Summit and the Austin Baseball field concession stand (during baseball season). AEDs are also available at the Austin Area School, the Austin Fire Station and on local ambulances.
Brooks noted the average cost of an AED is $1,800 per unit. “As funds become available we hope to be able to place AED units in the Wharton/East Fork and the First Fork areas.” To make a donation to this safety program, mail a contribution to AVFD, PO Box 328, Austin, PA 16720. Mark your donation as “fire and EMS safety program.”