Potter County Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Paul Heimel and Barry Hayman continue to seek volunteers willing to serve on any of several county authorities, commissions and advisory boards.
In an effort to broaden diversity, geographic representation and background knowledge, the board of commissioners periodically issues call for volunteers. The goal is to build a roster of qualified individuals who have a willingness to serve. As vacancies arise or incumbents’ terms expire, the commissioners will rely on that these rosters to determine potential appointees for agencies such as the following:
Potter County Planning Commission: Administers subdivision and land use/development regulations; countywide comprehensive plan; regional advocacy on transportation funding priorities and other initiatives; GIS services; reliable resource/liaison for township and borough governments.
Potter County Redevelopment Authority: Economic development; support services for business and industry; administration of federal/state grants and loans for economic development.
Potter County Housing Authority: Administration of programs meeting needs for safe, healthy and affordable housing.
Potter County Human Services: Multiple advisory boards to guide administrators on meeting local social service needs.
Potter County Solid Waste Authority: Operation of transfer station/recycling center in Gold; administration of state-approved solid waste management/flow ordinance. A vacancy currently exists on the authority.
Potter County Hospital Authority: Public agency assisting UPMC Cole in acquisition of funds for capital improvements and implementation of long-term planning objectives.
Farmland Preservation Board: Responsible for purchase of development rights to preserve agricultural land.
Local Emergency Planning Committee: Coordinates activities of firefighters, emergency medical services, fire police and related responders; liaison with Potter County Department of Emergency Services for training, funding opportunities, drills/exercises to test preparedness.
Those wishing to be considered for appointment should contact Danielle Gietler, executive secretary to the Potter County Commissioners, at 814-274-8290, ext. 207 or pcexecsec@pottercountypa.net.