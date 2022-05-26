A group of people have asked the Potter County commissioners for more clarification on what and where election signs can be placed at the polls.
At the May 19 meeting, several individuals spoke about the confusion that took place during the May 17 primary. The group reported that candidate signs were removed, voters were told to remove campaign buttons from their clothing and a general lack of understanding of election law among poll workers.
Removing an election sign is a misdemeanor in Pennsylvania, said one speaker, with fines up to $1,000 and a year in jail. One sign was removed after a voter from an opposing party spoke to a poll worker.
A voter entered the polling place and “intimidated” the judge of election, said another person and demanded a sign be moved. The sign was well past the required 10 feet from the entrance to the poll, she said.
The sign was moved but an individual passing out election literature at the same poll was was not told to move. Campaign volunteers have been told that signs must be 100 feet from the poll and other information that is not correct.
Candidate’s signs were removed at at least three locations: Cross Fork, Galeton and Genesee. At Genesee after complaints, a poll worker removed all candidate signs for both parties.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp said it is not the responsibility of poll workers to check on the exterior of the polling place to ensure signs are properly located. Yet, poll workers shouldn’t be intimidated by voters either, she said.
The speakers said that they believe much of it is an honest mistake and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of poll workers. They suggested that poll workers receive additional training and more clarification from the county’s voter registration and election office. They should be properly informed on election law and know procedures to follow when issues arise, whether it is to call the county office or local police.
Commissioners thanked those attending for sharing their concerns and said they will look into the issues to develop a plan for the November election. Municipalities can define when signs can go up, when they have to be removed and where to locate signs. Beyond that, it could be construed as an infringement on freedom of speech.
“There’s not much we can do about people coming in, but we can certainly get poll workers trained and have some kind of avenue for them if they feel intimidated,” Grupp said.
In business, commissioners:
- Approved bridge funding agreements with Pleasant Valley, $40,000 for the Weimer Hollow bridge, and with Homer Township for $36,500 for the bridge on Big Moore’s Run and Knickerbocker Hollow. The county is also accepting applications from municipalities for bridge projects. Awards will be made this fall.
- Announced that U.S. households are eligible to order another round of eight at-home COVID-19 test kits. The website is special.usps.com/testkits.
- Announced a new grant program opened through PennDOT to improve safety for streets and roads. Municipalities can check out www.transportation.gov/ss4a to see if they are eligible.
- Announced efforts to reassemble the Pa. State Land Tax Fairness Coalition are gaining momentum as Potter, Cameron and Clinton counties have signed on. The goal is to increase the payment in lieu of taxes for state-owned land and receive a share of proceeds from timber sales and mineral right agreements.