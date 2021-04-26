McKean Environmental Solutions will spray a portion of the West Creek Recreational Trail on Wednesday, April 28. The trail will be closed from the caboose in Emporium to Moore Hill Road during the spraying and four hours following. The firm will spray the trail surface and up to 2 feet on both sides. Various invasive species have been identified along the trail which connects Emporium to St Marys.
West Creek Recreational Trail in Cameron County closed for spraying
