The randomly-selected winners of the Potter Leader-Enterprise’s annual Christmas coloring page are Bailey Coleman, of Coudersport, in the 0-3 year age group, Emma Ackley, of Reading, in the 4-7 year age group, and Autumn Ford, of Shinglehouse, in the 8-12 year age group. They each won a bag full of goodies just in time for the holiday season. Congrats to Bailey, Autumn and Emma, and thank you to everyone who participated!

