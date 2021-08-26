Of 170 entries received, five winners were selected to receive prize packages from Tioga Publishing Co.’s Sun-sational Summer Fun Give-Away.
To enter, readers had to complete a form in the publication, included as part of the July 15 Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette, Potter Leader-Enterprise and Free Press-Courier.
Winners are:
- Grand Prize went to Brenda Route, Liberty — McKean County Fair family four-pack, $20 gift certificates from Smithfield Country Store and Knucklehead Cafe, $25 gift certificates from Jimmy’s Park Hotel and Papa V’s Pizzeria, $50 gift certificate from Hesselson’s, weekend stay at Sheshequin Campground, rechargeable light from C&S Sports, gift basket from Nessmuk’s Sporting Goods, gift card and shirt from Trout Run Hotel, two-night stay and express groom at Happy Hounds Campground, and a private catered picnic for 10 people from Eat & Run Catering ($700-plus value).
- Prize Pack 1 to Patricia Hutchenson, Mansfield — desk from North Central Supply, $25 gift certificate from Papa V’s Pizzeria, area rug from S&B Flooring, custom framing from Gold Leaf Frame Shoppe and $50 gift card from Heritage Springs Marketplace ($550 value).
- Prize Pack 2 to Debra Traub, Galeton — two ride armbands for the Potter County Fair, $10 gift certificate to Mead’s Greenhouse, $15 gift card to Canyon Country Fabrics, $25 gift certificates to Martin’s Landscaping, Blend’s Feed & Farm Supply and Papa V’s Pizzeria, notarization certificate from Tioga Notary, one year membership to Triple A, bird bath from Wool’s Decorative Concrete, swag ‘ready for the game’ bag from North Penn Comprehensive Health Services, garden hose from Arnot Building Supply and basic wash from Tioga Auto Detailing ($479 value).
- Prize Pack 3 to Lisa Remely, Roaring Branch — rubber armored Mark 3 tactical scope from John’s Sporting Goods, $25 gift certificate to Ram Archery and Tackle Shack, bike or tube rental for two from Pine Creek Outfitters, gift card and shirt from Hotel Manor, and gift basket from Up the Creek 44 ($340 value).
- Prize Pack 4 to Gail Smith, Westfield — One night stay at The Big Oak, food voucher to the Fall Festival from St. Thomas Church, an overnight stay at Farenbaugh Campground, a pass to the National Soaring Museum, $25 gift certificate to Papa V’s Pizzeria, Be-YOU-tiful Boutique and Blend’s Feed & farm Supply, and a $10% discount to a summer camp at Elysian Fields Equestrian Center ($280 value).
Thank you to all participants and keep reading for our next give-away!