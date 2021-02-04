A lot of changes have been made over the past year in the way things are done due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest changes across the board is the ability to work and learn remotely.
When a big December snowstorm hit Potter and Tioga counties, excitement was in the air about the possibility of a snow day for students. Some local school districts did opt for a traditional snow day — school buildings were closed and there was no expectation of students doing school work at home — but others chose to implement remote learning.
Coudersport Area School District’s Superintendent Drew Kyle posted a video to the district’s Facebook page the evening before of himself standing on his porch as snow fell around him. He announced school would be canceled the next day and encouraged students and their families to enjoy the snow.
“We want you to take some time and enjoy some fun with your family. Let your kids go out this evening and play in the snow, and let the stress of COVID and 2020 go a little bit,” Kyle said in the Dec. 16, 2020 video.
Kyle told Tioga Publishing that he thought a snow day would just be something fun for the kids during this unprecedented time.
“We could have done a remote day. We were prepared for that. … But the truth is, I feel like in a year like this, where you could potentially have to be remote for a couple days, or even a couple weeks at a time, I thought there was benefit in a little bit of fun and a little bit of kids being kids,” Kyle said.
Other schools went a different direction. This week’s snowstorm prompted all Tioga County school districts to close their physical buildings to students, but some, like Southern Tioga School District, had remote learning days instead.
Some parents weren’t happy with this decision. Social media posts and comments from parents came flooding in, saying the likes of: Haven’t the kids lost enough this year? Why take snow days away, too?
But STSD’s decision wasn’t made with malice or with intentions to rob children of having fun in the snow on a day off. It was a decision based on the school calendar and wanting to keep things consistent, STSD Superintendent Sam Rotella said.
The district’s revised calendar switched from quarters to trimesters and has longer breaks between those trimesters. The calendar also doesn’t have any built-in snow days. Rotella said he expected the school year to be erratic and inconsistent due to COVID-19, and wanted the school calendar to be consistent.
“I just wanted to keep the snow days out so people would have a consistent schedule,” Rotella said. “If we could just go ahead and stay remote on weather related days, then the days off on the calendar you already know that they’re off and all other days we would be in session.”
What he didn’t expect was a big outcry after the call to move to remote learning rather than cancel completely.
“This whole movement came around that we were taking away snow days, almost like a grinch, like we don’t want kids to have fun or to enjoy things. That’s not it at all,” Rotella said.
CASD’s Kyle said while the district did have a traditional snow day in December, that wasn’t setting a precedent for the rest of the school year.
“I’m not saying we wouldn’t do a traditional snow day in the future, but I’m also not saying that we wouldn’t use our virtual resources to have a virtual school day,” Kyle said.
Rotella agreed.
“When you’re making decisions early on, you have a mindset and you’re thinking of these things, and then as they play out, you see the responses people have about a traditional snow day. I can’t say that it hasn’t made me pause and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize how passionate people are about snow days.’ Moving forward, will I take that into consideration? Absolutely,” Rotella said.Pre-pandemic, the Port Allegany School District board of directors and administrators talked about taking advantage of Flexible Instruction Days, or FID, “a program available to public school entities to be used as an alternate approach to delivering instruction if a circumstance arises that prevents instruction in customary manner,” according to the state’s department of education website.
“When our board adopted the 2021 calendar, we included FID options,” Gary Buchsen, superintendent of Port Allegany School District, said. The district could have up to five flexible instruction days.
The district hasn’t used a FID yet; Port Allegany did cancel in December due to the monstrous snowstorm, but had a traditional snow day.
“Right now, with where I’m at, this year has been so non-traditional, probably this year I’ll keep the traditionality of having snow days, if we do have any snow events,” Buchsen said. Port Allegany does have three snow days built into its calendar.
Buchsen hopes next school year is more “normal” and said the district would consider using the flexible instruction days.
Is remote learning easy? The simple answer is “no,” but it does work well for some families. One thing the pandemic has shown districts is that more than one delivery of instruction needs to be available, Rotella said.
Kyle said CASD will look into flexible instruction days, as remote learning isn’t something that will go away when the pandemic is over.