“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would own my own business!” exclaimed Janice Darrah, owner of Sew Much More on Main Street in Coudersport. Janice started sewing as a child and has loved the craft ever since.
“And finally it was like, yeah, I’m gonna do this.” Darrah opened her own business working in a friend's place of business in January of 2005.
Then she started wondering if there was a market for used wedding gowns, sewing supplies, and bridal and formal dresses. When the quilt shop she was working at closed in 2012, Darrah struck out on her own after she “thought about it, prayed about it, and the Lord just said, ‘Do the dresses.’”
“I’ve been in this location since March of 2018. I love helping the girls get the perfect dress. It’s going very well. It’s fun. You can tell, because then they’ll start crying. My customers, you know, everybody just sort of plays along, ‘Are you saying yes to the dress?’” She laughed.
Olga Snyder, of Olga’s Restaurant and Art Gallery, while painting a cabin with her dog Kiki, said, “When I moved to this country, I couldn’t work legally, so I had a background and my education in art but when I was in Poland I had a retail business for four years.”
“We just grew from a small space, it was the size of this room. It’s grown to what it is now.” The restaurant opened 15 years ago, the original idea was a coffee shop and art gallery. Snyder’s permaculture farm is no-till and organic, and “I wanted to combine art and garden into one, with art sculptures and art benches, and art workshops where I will teach people to draw and paint from nature and how to eat sustainably, so basically that’s kind of like art farms.”
Although Julie Watson owns Classic Design in Coudersport, Tammy Tubbs, the manager, is who you'll see when you walk in. Tubbs went to the Olean Continental School of Beauty and was in the graduating class of 1999. She had two children at the time, and remembers the long drive to Olean every weekday for 10 months. Tubbs can do pedicures, manicures, acrylic nails, and any hair cut, color, or style. When asked if she was doing what she loves to do most, she said, “Yes, well, you have to.”
Abundant Blessings Flowers & Gifts Tea Room & Cafe has been open since 2009, but it started out as just a flower shop at a different location. Then in 2012, the mother-daughter team of Carolyn Hemphill and Jenny Painter moved to where they are now.
Remembering, Carolyn said, “We never missed an order, we never missed a phone call, we moved everything.”
She didn’t remember how she found out the building was for sale, but she said when she told her daughter about it, she exclaimed, “Oh, Mama, let’s buy it!” excitedly.
“I’ve always been more in the restaurant business, that’s really my thing,” Jenny said as they both told me about everything that they do there.
Abundant Blessings hosts several local vendors, has an art gallery with painting classes, and their Cafe and Tea Room is starting to do family pack entree dinners to go.
Sitting on one of her couches in the back of her shop, Abby Rossman, owner of Cream n’ Sugar, had “No plans or expectations to do this.”
She laughed, “It just happened.” Cream n’ Sugar has been open for five years, three of which have been under Rossman’s careful care. From designing their own T-shirts to children’s toys to latte’s, Cream ‘n Sugar does it all.
“I try not to duplicate things, so when I look at things to bring into the shop, I try to think if anybody else has anything like it, because we live in such an area where you can’t find things, right?”
“We’ve grown every year, even through COVID.” They even have a food truck, which Rossman has more plans for in the future. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be here, doing this,” she said, laughing.