ULYSSES TOWNSHIP — If you thought women just cooked and/or maybe sewed buttons on shirts in the logging camps along Pine Creek and other waterways in Potter, Tioga and Lycoming counties in the 20th century, think again.
Hilary Jebitsch, consultant with the Lumber Heritage region, explained to a captive audience at the Pennsylvania Lumberman’s Museum on Route 6 on Saturday, Sept. 10 that women’s duties were many, and far from mundane.
“At the turn of the 20th century, women weren’t risk takers,” said Jebitsch. “It was thought women weren’t able to do the jobs men could.”
But that supposition changed as women would learn the trade of lumbering while continuing to cook, wash and mend clothes, clean, and bake pies, cakes and bread.
Incredulously, some women would even work while giving birth. After cleaning herself and her newborn up, she would quickly return to where she left off hours before.
As time marched on, women started removing trees, using a crosscut saw and chopping wood. It has been noted that without these strong-willed, brave women of the 1800s, logging and lumbering might not have been the big moneymaker the profiteers relished in, well into the 1960s.
Initially, women were hired as a cooks assistant and earned $18 a month. If they had a “helper” she was simply “the girl” and made $5 a month.
It was expected that the women cooks would order and unload the food delivered once a week by train for 40-50 men at the camp who ate three hearty meals a day.
Because the men working in the lumber camp exerted an incredible amount of strength and energy, they burned between 5,000 and 8,000 calories per day. Large meals were cooked on a stove that had a cooking surface of 12 feet by 4 feet.
Although there were logging accidents that injured and killed men at these camps, women experienced kitchen hazards, such as carrying large trays and pots of hot food or drink that could and did easily spill, creating painful, disfiguring second or third degree burns.
Yet, time and responsibilities marched on for these women, without a reprieve.
When World War II conscripted many men in the lumbering industry, it fell to the women at the camps to fulfill their responsibilities. Lumbering camps were sometimes dismantled, moved and rebuilt. Soon, some women found their niche, surmising they were equally as good as the men, and had the hard hats, chaps, goggles, special shoes and even hauling trucks and equipment to show for it.
Rose Kocjancic was one of those women. Originally from Austria, she was soon recognized throughout the region’s lumbering camps for being able to use the crosscut saw with more speed and efficiency than men younger than herself.
Never stopping, but choosing instead to continue to work, Kocjancic solely ran the last active lumber camp in Pennsylvania. The year was 1968.
