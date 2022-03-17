Brandi Kyle is opening Woodland’s Soaps and Scents store on April 1 and she’s very excited about it.
“For sure I’ll have some kind of sale on that day, and it’s a Friday, so I might have a hands-on area where you can learn how to make [soap] too.”
Versatility is her forte, and she can do birthday parties with bath bomb-making for children, or you can buy them in her store. A bath bomb is a colored soap molded into nearly anything you can think of, like animals or butterflies – right now she has Easter Egg bath bombs – and the children can paint on them to make them whatever they like.
When you put them in the bathwater, “They foam and fizz and move all around, and it turns the tub colors – even adults are all over the bath bombs,” said Kyle.
Or, for grownups, she does, “Like a sip and soap kind of thing,” where people get together and learn how to make soap while sipping on wine.
All of her candles have a wooden wick, which makes for a tiny fireplace-like setting, as the wick flickers and snaps, all while giving off a delicious scent for your enjoyment. Her scents change all of the time, she says, and also change seasonally.
“I’m starting to work in some of the spring scents,” she said, as she showed her shelves of colorful candles. “And then I have my body products. I have sugar scrubs. I can whip soap, which is the consistency of icing, and it gets really foamy, so it’s awesome for things like shaving, or to put on a loofah… and then there’s my bars. Most of my bars are made with goat’s milk, but I’m starting to tinker around with a couple of other types of these more clear ones,” she said as she pointed to some green and pink clear glycerin soaps.
Brandi’s got soaps inside a loofah that will massage you as you bathe, she’s got candle warmers and scrubs to make you feel fresh and new, she’s got homemade candles to delight your senses. She’s got it all, and she’ll teach you how to do it yourself, to boot.
If you want to experience your own self-care heaven, call at 717-479-2894, visit woodlandsoapandscents.com or find it on Facebook.