GALETON — Berger Lake in Centertown Park looks nothing like it did when fireworks reflected off the tranquil waters for the 4th of July celebration.
It stands empty save for rock, silt and dead trees. Two streams, West Branch and Pine Creek, cut channels through the silt, before passing through tunnels on the dam side.
The lake was emptied July 5, following the town’s big annual celebration, Red Suspender Weekend. It is the beginning of work to complete a project that began years ago.
Joe Cimino, president of the Galeton borough council, said former state Sen. Joe Scarnati secured the $900,000 in state funding to remove 6,200 cubic yards of silt and improve parts of the dam. It has taken five years to secure permits for the work.
Berger Lake was last dredged in 1998, said Andrea Caracciolo, Galeton borough secretary. The dam, constructed in 1972, has had issues with flooding in recent years, especially when the ice breaks in the spring.
“When the ice lets go, we’ve had ice jams and flooding in the park and neighboring residences,” Caracciolo said. “We’ve had damage in the park, damage to our bathrooms, the shingles on the bandhouse.”
The ice jams improved when the West Street bridge was replaced and raised, but issues have continued.
The contractor, Duffy Inc. of Smethport, began staging equipment last week. Work was scheduled to begin this week. Drought conditions have actually worked in favor of the project, Caracciolo said.
It will take approximately three weeks to dredge the north side of the lake, closest to Main Street/Route 6, and another two weeks on the south side. The silt, which would cover a football field by more than three feet, will be taken to County Line Enterprises and used as fill, said borough officials.
Dredging will use about half of the $900,000 set aside for the project. Another $101,000 will go to Plant Services Group for the flashboard system and cosmetic improvements to the dam. Engineering and administrative costs will use the remainder of the grant.
This is the second of three projects set for completion this year, Cimino said. The first was dredging rocks from Pine Creek near the Kwik Fill. The last is the repairs to the dam. Two bids have been received for that work, both under budget.
All of the projects must be completed and the lake filled by Oct. 31, said Cimino.