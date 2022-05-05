A 100-plus year old carved wooden sculpture is back home in Potter County.
The Potter County Historical Society acquired a 6 ½-foot tall sculpture carved by John Scholl Sr. in Germania around the turn of the century. The piece was donated to the society by the estate of Barbara Gordon of Bethesda, Md.
The piece, said Dave Castano, president of the historical society, fills in a missing piece of the society’s collection and fills in a gap in the development of wood carving art in Potter County.
The carver, Scholl, was a German immigrant born in Wurttemburg, Germany in 1827. He and his wife, Augusta, immigrated to the U.S. in 1853, and arrived in Germania in 1855. The region in Potter County was colonized mainly by Germans.
Scholl farmed and built houses for other settlers, noted for their extensive use of Victorian gingerbread. Scholl was known for his method of assembling complex patterns using small wooden cut-outs rather than carving a single large form.
“At the time, unless you were in the profession, the standard carving tool was a two-bladed jack knife,” Castano said.
Scholl used a similar technique in his wooden sculptures, mainly constructed of scrap pine readily available at the local sawmill. Scholl is believed to have crafted between 45 wooden sculptures and wood items from the time he retired at age 80 until his death eight years later in 1916.
“Scholl miniaturized the scale,” Castano said. “What he was doing with houses, he was now able to do it on a small scale and put all the elaboration he wanted to put in it.
“In his working life, he built houses. In his retired life, he built cathedrals,” he added.
The piece now on display in Coudersport is painted in bright colors — white, gold, blue-green and red. It, like many of Scholl’s pieces, incorporates multiple woodworking techniques — lathe turning, veneer, jigsaw and whittling. It also shows the influence of his faith and religion.
“I’ve spent hours looking at this and I think it represents God’s kingdom on earth,” Castano said.
The lower section represents Christ with the cross and the fleur de lis symbol for Mary, his mother, and moves up the castle-like structure to the area representing God the Father.
“His symbolism is deep. He must have been deeply religious and deeply matrimonial,” Castano said.
Scholl never sold his work; instead he charged visitors to see the display in the family’s parlor. His work could be seen in the county for many years after his death until 1967, when his grandchildren sold everything to the Stony Point Folk Art Gallery in New York City. His work now lives in collections across the country and Scholl is regarded as one of the most influential folk art carvers of 20th century.
This piece was returned to the county at the request of the former owner. The family knew it came from northern Pennsylvania and wanted it to go back. Pook & Pook Auctions of Downingtown researched the work, valued the sculpture at $40,000 and contacted the historical society. Castano and curator Mike Green picked it up on April 12.
“This piece is seminal to the carving tradition in this area,” Castano said, nodding to nearby wood carvings influenced by Scholl and his successors. “This is art and it is as important as walking into the Guggenheim. This is our Guggenheim.”
The Potter County Historical Society is open to the public on Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For information, call 814-274-4410 or email pottercohist@zitomedia.net.