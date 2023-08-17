The Austin Volunteer Fire Company, along with Coudersport Station 48, were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Thorn Street in Austin at 11:58 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Upon arrival, flames were coming from second second floor window on side B of home.
Station 44 called for a second alarm, bringing in Port Allegany and Emporium to assist.
Neighbors Alicia and Isaac Stuckey ran to assist the Jeffers family out of the house while their son Carson Tubbs called 911 to report the fire. The family was evacuated with no injuries.
At 1 a.m. the fire was brought under control with heavy overhaul in progress.
According to the family, the residents were able to recover their bare necessities but the majority of their home and belongings were a total loss.
The family is in need of new shoes, clothing and eye glasses. They are currently staying with family.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in the name of Gary and Linda Jeffers.
The family thanks the first responders for their assistance and the community for their ongoing support