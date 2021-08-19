A U.S. Olympic coach was killed in a motorcycle crash in Potter County last weekend, just two weeks after leading his fencing team at the Tokyo games.
According to a state police report, Anthony James Leach, 62, of South Bend, Ind., died in the crash on Saturday, Aug. 14. He was traveling east on Route 6, Pike Township, near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road when his 2021 Ducati Supersport reportedly hit a deer in the roadway at around 6:35 p.m.
Leach was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.
USA Fencing confirmed Leach’s death on its website Sunday, saying that the five-time Olympic coach “is credited with building the U.S. Women’s Foil Team’s success over nearly 30 years.”
The team said Leach was on a cross-country motorcycle trip after his return from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, when he died in Saturday’s crash.
According to the team’s statement, Leach was a 2013-inductee into the USA Fencing Hall of Fame and a fencing coach at Notre Dame since 2016. During his five seasons there, Notre Dame won three NCAA team titles, three ACC team titles, five individual NCAA championships and had 20 All-Americans.
Leach coached the U.S. women’s fencing team at the Olympics in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016 and most recently, at this year’s games in Tokyo. While there, he led the women’s foil (one of the three weapons used in fencing) team to fourth place. Lee Kiefer – Leach’s former student at Notre Dame – won gold in women’s individual foil to become the first U.S. Olympic champion in the event.
A GoFundMe set up for Leach’s family had raised more than $35,000 of its original $30,000 goal as of Tuesday.