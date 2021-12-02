The Maryland Air National Guard (MDANG) has extended the public comment period on a draft environmental assessment of proposed low-level flights over parts of Potter and Tioga counties.
The comment period originally slated to end Dec. 15 has been extended to Dec. 31, according to MDANG’s website.
According to Potter County Today, MDANG representatives responded to Potter County commissioners, but have not committed to a local public forum as commissioners requested.
The proposal asks for access to airspace below the current height allowed over parts of Potter, Tioga, McKean, Elk, Clinton and Cameron counties for military training flights. A-10C Thunderbolt II (Warthog) jets would be flown between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet above sea level, with no more than four in the air at a time. Training would take place between one and four hours per day, two to three days a week for up to 170 days per year.
The draft environmental assessment states that the flights “would have less than significant adverse effects on airspace management, noise, land use, biological resources, cultural resources, safety, and socioeconomics.”
To submit a comment, email ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil. The assessment can be found online at https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ or at the Coudersport or Galeton public libraries.