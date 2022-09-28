The Potter County Veterans Services Committee will hold a Pistol, Purse and Sportsman’s Bingo and Banquet event on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department.
Over 400 guns and as many as 30 purses will be up for grabs and card deck games and bingo will be offered. There will also be a silent auction.
“This is the first event like this we’ve had,” said member Ed Fisher. “We’ve seen as many as 225 people at other fund raisers, so we’re hoping for a good turnout.”
Doors will open at 2 p.m for a social and raffles. Bingo begins at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served a 6.
Bingo will continue from 7 until the cards are completed.
“There will be several chances to win pistols,” said Fisher. “And there’s also a chance to win long guns.”
Guns, purses and other prizes are sponsored by Whitetail Unlimited.
The Potter County Veterans Services Committee was organized two years ago. It is devoted to serving veterans in any way possible, particularly arranging for transportation to medical appointments.
“Mike Pepper is in charge of the committee,” said Fisher. “We work with the American Legions and the VFWs in Potter. We try to meet any unmet needs that veterans may have.
“We hope to get a good crowd and get people out to support the veterans.”
For more information, call 814-274-7012.