The Northern Potter Lady Panthers are ready to build on their experience from a young 2019 team and be a tough opponent to their foes in 2021.
Last season, Northern Potter finished the year with an overall record of 8-15, with their last win being a 52-22 road triumph over the Lady Hubbers of Smethport.
The Lady Panthers return four starters from last season in hopes of a big turn around. Megan Hyde is the top returning starter, a guard who averaged 8.7 ppg. Aubrey Anderson returns to the lineup averaging 6.8 ppg last season in the guard position.
The Lady Panthers return two forwards, Megan Hyde and Madison Hoopes, while junior letter winner Abbie Cady and senior Faith Zdrojewski are back as well.
A crucial returning starter for the Lady Panthers is Rebecca Martin, who was unfortunately out for half of the season due to an injury in the forward position. Rebecca is expected to be a key rebounder in the upcoming season.
Head coach Cindy Cowburn is looking forward to what the Lady Panthers are bringing to the table this season with all of the returning talent.
“We were a young team last year as we only had one senior and one junior. With four returning starters, we want to build on our offensive play and confidence that we gained from last season’s experience,” Cowburn said.