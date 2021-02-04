The Northern Potter Lady Panthers basketball team got their first win at home in dominating fashion over the Lady Hubbers of Smethport, 45-24 on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Lady Panthers started slowly, but rallied in the second half of the first quarter for a 14-9 lead.
All nine points by Smethport were on three-pointers, one of which was a buzzer beater off the glass to make the game feel a bit closer.
The turning point in the game was the second quarter, where the Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Hubbers 10-0 for a 24-9 halftime lead.
It was a closer second half as Northern Potter outscored Smethport just 21-15 but came out on top.
Aubrey Anderson and Courtney Martin teamed up to dish out 10 points each for the Lady Panthers, while Faith Zdrojewski added nine and Rebecca Martin scored eight, as well as a solid game on the boards with nine rebounds.
For the Lady Hubbers, Abby Lutz led with nine points and Coryn McClain pulled down seven rebounds.