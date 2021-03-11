The Northern Potter Panthers boys’ basketball team won a shootout match with Oswayo Valley and came out on top with a 63-59 home win on Saturday, March 6 to close out the season for both teams.
The Panthers and Green Wave set the tone for a high-scoring contest right away, combining for 44 points in the first quarter alone while Northern Potter held a 23-21 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
Both teams scored around half of their points in the second quarter and the Panthers still managed a close lead at the half, 35-31.
The Panthers looked as if they would put the game away in the second half several times, but the Green Wave had an answer for every scoring run by the Panthers.
Northern Potter went on an 8-0 scoring spurt to begin the second half to draw their biggest lead, 43-31, but Oswayo Valley responded with a run of their own, 14-5 to close out the third quarter and cut the deficit to three, 48-45.
The Panthers started the fourth quarter with another scoring run, this time 11-4 for their second double-digit lead of the game at 59-49.
Oswayo Valley wouldn’t go away without a fight and took the Panthers right to the end as they had one last chance on their final possession with under 30 seconds to play but turned the ball over.
Carter Anderson and Tre Slawson had a great day for the Panthers, Anderson scoring 22 with seven rebounds and six steals and Slawson 21 with eight rebounds. Tanyon Brown added 11 points.
Carter Stedman had an amazing game for Oswayo Valley, scoring a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds while Ian Bilski added 15 points.
Northern Potter finishes 6-14 while Oswayo Valley finishes at 1-12.