Needing 16 points coming into the game, Northern Potter’s Carter Anderson scored his 1,000th point on a three-pointer from the left corner in a nail-biting 44-43 win at Austin.
He is the first boy overall to score 1,000 points in 25 years after Joshua Kosa did it in 1996, and is the fourth known player overall in Northern Potter history to reach the milestone. He joins Kosa, Donald Thompson from 1982 and Robb Cowburn from 1987.
“It was pretty cool,” Carter Anderson said. “It was tougher not having fans there but we were glad to get it done on the road.” Anderson also suffered an injury earlier in the season with all of the uncertainty looming on top of it and thought that he may not have the opportunity to reach the mark.
“When the X-rays came back and I knew I broke it, I figured I was done for the season but I got lucky and I’m back,” Carter said. “I tried to hurry the recovery the most I could. I was shooting in practice but that’s about all I could do with the cast, but it’s great to be back.”
Carter gave credit to first-year head coach Travis Brown and his teammates for helping him reach the milestone.
“He’s a great coach. We’ve been learning some new offenses this year and he’s been a good leader for our team. I also really praised all of the team because they’ve all helped me get here more than they even know.” Anderson said.
Carter also mentioned that when he started playing, that was the goal he wanted to reach but never thought it was a reality until this season.
As for the game itself, the Panthers dodged several bullets down the stretch in the escape of the one-point win after holding a lead for the majority of the contest.
Northern Potter held a 42-37 lead with under three minutes to play, but Austin went on a 6-0 run that was capped off by an Aydan Nicka layup with 57 seconds to play to take their first lead, 43-42.
Afterward, Northern Potter nearly lost the ball out of bounds until Tanyan Brown made the second-biggest play of the game by throwing the ball off of an Austin player on his way out of bounds to keep his team’s possession.
Brown then inbounded the pass to Tre Slawson who made the game-winning shot on a layup.
Austin had a chance to retake the lead when Slawson fouled Aydan Nicka who gave Austin the one-point lead of their own earlier, but the foul shots were missed.
Carter Anderson was then fouled with five seconds to play but missed the first shot of the one-and-one, and Austin was unable to get a shot off before the game ended.
Carter Anderson led Northern Potter with 16 points while scoring his 1,000th point and Tre Slawson scored 11 which was capped off by the game-winning layup.
Jackson Glover had a great game for Austin scoring a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while Aydan Nicka tacked on 14 points and six rebounds.