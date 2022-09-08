On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Northern Potter took on Kane in boys soccer and pulled their win through in overtime.

While both teams played a hard fought match, the Panthers made the final push with a game sealing OT goal.

Senior returner Marc Kicklighter was able to make the first score for the Panthers assisted by sophomore Ty Daniels in the first half of the game, beginning the foundation of Northern Potter’s victory.

Following Kicklighter’s first goal lead, freshman Noah Cady was able to send a header past the Kane goalie increasing Northern Potter’s lead 2-0. Kane was able to return a goal of their own in the first half, closing the gap by one.

The halftime score was 2-1 in Northern Potter’s favor. The Panthers came out onto the field attacking in the second half with Ty Daniels finding the net on a break away.

This shot from Daniels would further increase the Panther’s lead 3-1.

While the Panther’s defense was solid in the first half, Kane was able to rally in the second and scored two more goals before the final whistle, sending the teams into overtime locked at 3 goals apiece.

Kane started the action quickly in the overtime period, mounting a forward play that put the ball dangerously close to Northern Potter’s defense. However the Panthers were able to fend off the attempt and quickly transitioned the ball back through the midfield.

After some tough back and forth in the midfield, the Panthers made their final stand.

Once again, Ty Daniels was the leading offense and was able to successfully shoot the ball past Kane’s defense and goalie and into the net, finishing the game 4-3, Panthers.

The Panther’s next match was Tuesday, Sept. 6 at home against Port Allegany.

The Gators were able to get an early lead after scoring the first goal of the game. However Ty Daniels returned one for Northern Potter, scoring the team’s only goal of the evening.

After halftime, Port Allegany would return to put two more goals into the net and end the game at 3-1, a Gators win.

The Panthers are keeping their heads held high as they face off against Ridgway on Thursday for their next match.