Northern Potter has faced a seemingly unending slump as the Panthers soccer team sees two more losses added to their record for the season.
On Friday, Sept. 16, the Panthers were defeated 8-3 by the Williamson Warriors.
Williamson’s offense would prove tough to handle for the Panthers, as players struggled to get shots on the goal. Williamson would score four goals in just the first half, but would also score a goal in their own net in Northern Potter’s favor, making the halftime score 4-1.
Northern Potter’s Ty Daniels would return to the field and shoot in two more goals for the Panthers, but Williamson would retaliate with four more of their own for the final score of 8-3.
Then the Panthers would host the Galeton Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and take a 5-0 loss.
The Tigers would score four goals in the first half of the game, managing the keep the ball on the Panthers’ side for the majority of the game.
After halftime, Galeton would score another goal, this time off a penalty kick, giving them the final 5-0 victory over Northern Potter.
“We’re not exactly where we want to be this far into the season, but we’ll keep working until we get there,” Panthers head coach Bill Moon said.