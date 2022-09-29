On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Northern Potter Panthers hosted the NPL Mounties to face off in a non-conference match.

While the Panthers’ offense was strong, it wasn’t enough to keep North Penn-Liberty out and away from their goal as the Mounties would take the win 5-1.

The game began with a goal scored by the Mounties roughly halfway through the first. NPL would then score another goal in the first half, bridging their lead one point further for a 2-0 lead.

However Northern Potter’s Wyatt Bliss would juggle the ball up field for a shot on the goal that would find the back of NPL’s net for a retaliation making the score 2-1 at halftime.

However two of NPL’s forward players would return to the field and find the back of the Northern Potter net within the first 20 minutes of the last half to widen their lead 4-1.

The final goal of the game would come from North Penn-Liberty with just under five minutes remaining. This final goal would secure NPL’s win over the Panthers 5-1.

While this game was a non-conference match between the two teams, the Panthers are taking it as a learning opportunity.

“We made some mistakes, but we’re working on it. Everyday they play a little better and I think they can see it. They’re gaining confidence and talking more on the field,” head coach Bill Moon said.

The Panthers then faced off against St. Mary’s and fell 5-0 after a harsh first half.

St. Mary’s would score four goals in the first, managing to dodge and shoot between the Panther’s wall of defense.

However, after a brief regrouping at halftime, the Panthers would return to the field and shutout St. Mary’s from anymore scoring attempts until their final successful shot on the goal at the end of the second half.

These two losses put Northern Potter at a 1-9 overall and 1-3 conference, and fourth in the UAVSL North Conference standings.