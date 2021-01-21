The Northern Potter Panthers hit the floor this season hoping to flip around a 8-14 record in the 2019-20 season.
Last season, NoPo had a great start with a blowout win over Oswayo Valley and a one-point win over rival Cowanesque Valley, but fell in a hole losing three straight. However, the Panthers went on to win two more matchups with Oswayo Valley and swept Galeton plus splitting with Smethport to rack up six conference wins.
The Panthers snuck into the D9 1A playoffs to face Austin, who had beaten them in the regular season matchups by just a one-point differential on the scoreboard, 59-46 and 58-46 in double overtime.
The Panthers had an outstanding first half and maintained a 32-23 halftime lead, but let the lead slip away in the second half and missed a last second three to drop a 56-53 decision.
This year, the Panthers return three players to the lineup. An exciting season will already be underway for returning star player Carter Anderson who is just 110 points away from 1,000. He sits at the 890 mark coming in, and averages 20.1 points per game. It will end up being the first time that a Northern Potter player reaches the milestone since 1996.
Also returning is senior guard Tre Slawson (9.7 ppg) and senior guard Ryan Langworthy (7 ppg).
Coach Travis Brown is optimistic about a newcomer who will see significant time on the court this season, freshman Nolan Smith.
“Nolen has some good ball skills and plays solid defense. Once he figures out the speed of the game, I believe he will be an asset to us. We have three additional players that played sparingly last season at the varsity level,” Brown said.
Brown is also expecting to at least even out the Panthers’ record from last season despite all the uncertainties and acclimating a variety of players to a speedy and “do your job” type game plan.
“I believe that if we can get our top six players up to speed, we can have a successful season this year,” Brown said. “With the shortened season, I am optimistic that we can finish .500 or better. I believe that our key to success is going to be our usual “do your job” approach. If everyone buys into this concept, then we will be successful. We are not a very deep team nor a big team. However, I believe that we have a lot of heart and hustle. If everyone does their individual job for the team, we will be fine this season. Some of our players are scorers, some are defenders and rebounders, and some of them are the glue. They know who they are.”
The Panthers have been itching to take the court ever since Covid has been pushing back the start of the season and mashing up the schedule.
“From wearing a mask on the floor to the constant changing of schedules and such, these boys just want to play. They are willing to do the necessary things that we have to do to play. We have a senior-heavy group and they know this could be their last year of ever playing basketball, so they will follow all the rules to stay safe and still have the ability to play the game,” coach Brown said.