On Friday, Nov. 11 the North Tier League announced its volleyball all-star selections for players as well as the honors of Coach of the Year and MVP.

Coach of the Year was awarded to Pat Terrette for her experience and heart in coaching throughout the years. The MVP honor was awarded to Oswayo Valley’s Avaree Kellert.

“Avaree and Trinity have been key players this season,” said OV’s head coach Rachelle Kellogg.

“It’s been amazing to watch themgrowth through the years both together and as individuals. I’m so happy they got this opportunity,”

Kellert is a senior this year along with fellow OV player Trinity Lundy. Lundy is the main setter for the OV team and was also chosen for a spot in all-stars.

This year’s all-stars selections also included Ava Wahlers and Sierra Myers (Coudersport), Jade Williams (Austin), Alli Macensky (Galeton), Madeline Smith (Port Allegany), Baylee Fitzsimmons (Smethport), Leigha Nelson (Port Allegany) and Katie Sheeler (Otto Eldred).

Coudersport saw two players elected to the all-star team along with Port Allegany while Galeton, Austin, Smethport and Otto-Eldred each had one player elected to the team.

“In such a small area like this, it’s really an honor to even have one player be picked for the all-star team,” Macensky said.

Tarette had her own encouraging words to say about the all-star girls. “It’s recognition. It’s people noticing how hard the girls work and how well they play together, win or lose.”