The North Tier League announced their First Team-All Stars for the 2021 volleyball season this past week with Oswayo Valley's Jadyn Brabham taking home top honors as the Most Valuable Player in the league.
Brabham headlines the group of players as her coach, Rachelle Kellogg, was named the Coach of the Year for leading her team to an undefeated league record and an overall record of 17-2 while also making their first trip ever to the D9 Finals.
Also making the team from OV was standout Trinity Lundy who received First Team honors for the Green Wave this season.
Coudersport was led with two selections to the team with both Ava Wahlers and Sierra Myers both getting the nod for their performances this season for the Lady Falcons.
Otto-Eldred also had two selections in Katie Sheeler and Brianna Silvis while Smethport's Baylee Fitzsimmons and Port Allegany's Madeline Smith also were recognized.
Galeton was headlined with one selection as junior Alli Macensky was named from the Lady Tigers to the First Team as she helped lead her team to a Silver Medal finish in the District 4 Class A Playoffs.
Macensky racked up a team-high 249 kills, a team-high 67 aces, a team-high 49 blocks, 136 digs, and seven assists for the 18-4 Galeton girls.
The full list is below for the NTL Volleyball First Team All-Stars.
NTL Volleyball First Team All-Stars
Jadyn Brabham - Oswayo Valley - MVP
Avaree Kellert - Oswayo Valley
Alli Macensky - Galeton
Katie Sheeler - Otto-Eldred
Brianna Silvis - Otto-Eldred
Ava Wahlers - Coudersport
Baylee Fitzsimmons - Smethport
Sierra Myers - Coudersport
Trinity Lundy - Oswayo Valley
Madeline Smith - Port Allegany
Rachelle Kellogg - Oswayo Valley - Coach of the Year