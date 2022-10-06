The 2023 NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase will be holding tryouts this year on Sunday Oct. 30 and Sunday Nov. 6. Registration deadline is Oct. 25.
NY players will be at Allegany-Limestone High School. Girls tryouts will be held from 4-6 pm and boys will be from 6-8 pm.
PA players will be at Memorial field in Johnsonburg. Girls tryouts will be from 1-3 pm and boys will be from 3-5 pm.
Tryout fee is $50 for each player and must be brought to the first tryout session along with the provided tryout shirt.
To register for tryouts just email rslinderman@verizon.net and include your name, school, grade, address and phone number.
PA schools: Warren, Bradford, DuBois, Kane, St. Marys, Brockway, Port Allegany/Smethport, Curwensville, Clearfield, Brookville, Coudersport, Northern Potter, Ridgway/Johnsonburg, Elk County Catholic, DuBois Central Catholic, Eisenhower and Galeton.
NY schools: Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Falconer, Portville, Fillmore, Cuba-Rushford, Genesee Valley, Hinsdale, Ellicottville, Cattaraugus/LV, Salamanca, Franklinville, Belfast, Andover/Whitesville, Randolph, Frewsburg, Pioneer, Scio/Friendship, Wellsville, Bolivar-Richburg, Maple Grove, Jamestown and Southwestern.
For more information contact Kris Linderman at 716-244-0635.