The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Sports Boosters have more than 602 participants representing 27 companies registered for the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk on Thursday, June 24 at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.
The event was created by GOACC with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs. This challenge is where local companies go head-to-head in a friendly competition. 2019’s unofficial attendance was 852 participants from 38 companies.
The challenge is complete with individual awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards: Fastest Male Team, Fastest Female Team and Fastest Coed Team. The Most Spirited Team, determined by team dress coordination, cheering for all participants, spirit during the challenge, will also be awarded.
You may not have the fastest runners in the field, but your team can still come out a winner (and look great too) by entering the Logo Design Contest.
Let your creative juices flow and come up with a design that incorporates either the Series logo, full event name or any other element of the race (event location, city name, etc.).
The winning design may be used in future events as the race logo.
The 5K (3.1-mile) road race will run throughout downtown beginning and ending at JCC-Olean. The route for for walkers is at two miles. Complete routes with detailed directions can be found online at www.oleanny.com.
TRAFFIC ALERT
WEST STAT STREET at Seventh Street will have stoppage for runners as well as at North Union and Whitney Avenue from 6 – 7:10 p.m.
The Mix 101.5 / WMXO and Casey in the Morning will be entertaining finished runners/walkers with games, music and entertainment as the race results are calculated.
Race announcements/winners and Logo Design contest winner will be announced at 8:15 PM on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Sponsors for the run/walk include the OHS Sports Boosters, Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, The Mix 101.5 / WMXO, Sanzo Beverages, Christie’s Boutique, Universal Primary Care, Solepoxy and the Chamber’s 44 corporate sponsors.
From small companies to large corporations, the event will promote health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals.
For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at 716-372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.