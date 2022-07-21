Every state budget includes negotiated agreements on a variety of policy issues. Yet, despite bipartisan calls for comprehensive charter school reform, once again the Pennsylvania General Assembly has put this year’s budget to bed without any significant reforms to the charter school law, widely recognized as one of the worst in the country.

As long-time public servants representing both major political parties, and as concerned citizens who care about public education in the Commonwealth, we are writing to express our great disappointment and frustration with the continued inaction by our state legislature despite broad-based, statewide, bipartisan support for charter school reform.

Robert Gleason was elected chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party in 2006 and served in that capacity until 2017. He is currently the president of the Westmont Hilltop school board in Cambria County.

Eugene DePasquale is the former two-term auditor general of Pennsylvania after serving as a three-term member of the state General Assembly. During his tenure he conducted audits of charter schools, held hearings on charter reform issues, and currently serves as a resident for the Keystone Center for Charter Change at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

