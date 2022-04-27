With public approval lodged for months between 40-42% and facing a midterm election anticipated to be a seismic disaster, President Biden has endured an almost Pavlovian response from consultants, strategists, academics and party leaders – sharpen the communications, hone the message and sell it to the American people.
It’s the iconic line from “Cool Hand Luke” uttered by the southern chain gang warden just before his prisoner is gunned down: “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”
Pinning the dismal election outlook – a loss of upwards of 40 seats in the House – on a messaging failure has become the default position. It’s simple, portrays its proponents as insightful strategists to be heeded, and doesn’t require any substantive thought.
Several years ago, a similar scenario was posed to Clinton campaign operative Paul Begala. Asked to account for a gap between rhetoric and performance, Begala responded succinctly and devastatingly direct: “The Titanic didn’t have a communications problem; it had an iceberg problem.”
In other words, it is performance that matters, not sloganeering and political spin.
With Biden and Harris at the helm of their administration’s Titanic they guided the ship into one iceberg collision after another while assuring the American people to ignore the vessel taking on water.
Consider their messaging:
- The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was a resounding success.
- The $2 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure proposal would cost “zero dollars.”
- Responsibility for unprecedented increases in violent crime in large cities belonged to his predecessor.
- The COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.
The Titanic sails on, though:
- Inflation reached 8.5 percent, the largest increase in 40 years, and is expected to continue.
- Build Back Better – the centerpiece of the Administration’s legislative agenda – lies in ashes.
- The military withdrawal from Afghanistan left American troops dead and Afghans who aided the U.S. stranded at the mercy of the Taliban.
- As homicide rates soared in cities across the country and video highlights of smash and grab burglaries of high end establishments dominated television and internet sites, the administration insisted overall crime had declined.
It is not, as strategists and consultants insist, a failure to communicate, but a skeptical and deeply discontented public that sees for itself the chasm that has opened between reality and deception.
Americans are reminded every day the administration’s Titanic is clanging off one iceberg after another while the captain and first mate insist all is well and can be explained away easily.
It is, perhaps, overly harsh to accuse the Administration of deliberate lying; rather, it is an effort to disguise a politically damaging landscape by concocting a narrative insisting the situation is less worrisome than it appears.
Begala’s Titanic – built to be unsinkable – lies on the seabed beneath the North Atlantic. Biden’s may come to rest on the floor of the Potomac.