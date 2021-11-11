Because we’ve always done it that way.
We’ve all heard it, from the mundane question of why your family puts up its Christmas tree the day after Halloween, to more important inquiries such as why the electoral college still exists.
Either way, it’s an excuse as old as time that in most cases needs to be retired for good. Reasoning for certain governmental operations shouldn’t be the same as your mom’s answer to every question about your family’s weird traditions.
It’s basically the answer we received when asking why Potter County doesn’t make its unofficial municipal election results available online until they’re certified. Let us first clarify that we’re not intentionally picking on the county or any of its officials; we praise the director of elections for her many years of dedication, especially during a trying time of voter fraud accusations and election conspiracy theories.
Along those same lines, our experience with the county commissioners has only been positive. They’ve proven that they’re transparent and innovative individuals who want the best for Potter County and its people.
So, for a county that’s been fairly progressive (positive-change wise, not political) for its size, it surprised us that the morning of Nov. 3, election results weren’t anywhere to be found.
As what often happens in the journalism world, this led us down a rabbit hole. It only took about an hour to find unofficial municipal results from every other county in Pennsylvania. The original story in last week’s Potter Leader-Enterprise said Fulton County’s results couldn’t be found, but they since responded to an email with a link to the information requested.
Further, nearly all counties in the state release unofficial election results directly on their county website. Some are more user-friendly and easier to find than others and some even release results in real-time as each precinct reports the night of the election. Results for the remaining few were found on the websites of local newspapers or radio stations, presumably with information straight from that county’s election office.
Alas, Potter’s weren’t even available straight from the source the day after the election. Again, this is the municipal results — mayors, borough council, township supervisors, school board directors, etc. Unofficial results from state and county races were released on Potter County Today, the county government’s news website, the morning of Nov. 3. We were told the municipal results would be made public once certified after the county elections board met last Friday, Nov. 5. It’s not clear exactly when they’ll be available or posted on Potter County Today.
We commend the county’s efforts to make sure all the data is correct and complete with all write-in votes and absentee ballots counted. It would have made more sense if that was the of answer we received as to why the results still aren’t available. But that didn’t seem to be the case.
Don’t citizens deserve to know as soon as possible who’s winning the race and could be making decisions for them in the near future? We understand “official” versus “unofficial” results. We understand that write-ins aren’t counted until later. But, waiting over a week for such results seems incomprehensible in this day in age. A former colleague said they spent hours in the elections office after a past election going through physical books of results, just to get them together for that week’s newspaper. It’s 2021, not 1951.
Potter uses the exact same ballot counting technology as Tioga County. We aren’t sure if the associated reporting software comes complimentary with the machines or if there’s an extra cost, but either way, it’s worth it in our opinion. We implore Potter to look into this. It may even make the job of the elections director a little easier. If they are indeed already using such software, why aren’t the unofficial reports online yet?
If literally every other county in the state, from Cameron with a fourth of Potter’s population, to Philadelphia with almost 95 times the people, can put their results online, so can Potter. “Because we’ve always done it that way” just doesn’t cut it anymore.