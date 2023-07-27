Today

Mostly sunny. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.