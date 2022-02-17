Our country’s founding fathers realized something very important about power. Whether giving it to one person, such as a monarch or a president, or one group, such as a legislature or an oligarchy, power could be quickly abused by anyone seeking to secure its privileges and to maximize its opportunities to accumulate wealth.
So it was that centuries ago these men, who had recently achieved independence from English rule, designed a system of government with checks and balances, with the guiding principle that “the separate branches are empowered to prevent actions by other branches and are induced to share power.” Thus we have the executive, legislative and judicial branches. At the national level, of course, these branches are occupied respectively by the president, Congress and the federal courts, culminating in the Supreme Court.
At the state level, this system of checks and balances is similarly established with the elected governor in the executive office, the State House of Representatives and State Senate comprising the legislative branch, and the Commonwealth and Superior Courts and the Pa. Supreme Court the judicial branch.
However, extreme partisan politics now threatens this safeguard against the concentration of power in any one branch of government.
When members of legislative bodies refuse to work together over complex issues, when they choose party loyalty over cooperation and impartial resolution, the nation or the state loses.
What’s good for the party may not be good for the people. What’s good for the party’s prospects in the next election, may not be good for the future of democracy.
Similarly, when even accountability through elections is hindered, whether by the undue influence of deep-pocketed donors to candidates’ campaigns, or by gerrymandering to protect party power, or by legislation to limit voting rights or ready access to cast ballots, democracy is threatened.
These thoughts have prompted me to express my opposition to and raise concern about two bills currently proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives: HB 2207 and HB 38.
These bills propose amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania that would provide the legislature with new powers over the executive and judicial branches.
HB 2207 would dismantle the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission and create in its stead a new “Citizens Committee” to draw state house and senate legislative districts.
On the surface, this appears to be in response to many calls for an independent citizens committee to draw districts.
However, HB 2207 also stipulates that the legislature would select the proposed 11 citizens serving on the committee, and in the event that the committee cannot agree, the legislature would then draw the districts, and the governor could not veto their maps.
This bill, therefore, would take the “checking” power from the governor and give undue power to the majority party in the legislature, likely resulting in that party protecting its incumbents and its political advantage.
HB 38 would give the legislature the opportunity to draw maps defining judicial districts for the election of judges in the Commonwealth and Pa. Supreme Courts.
However, justices are not “representatives” of the people but are charged with the critical responsibility of interpreting the laws in adherence to the Pa. Constitution and legal precedent. They do not represent or speak for just one region of the Commonwealth. Their decisions impact all of Pennsylvania’s citizens and therefore should be elected by all.
Once again, HB 38 is an attempt by partisans to gain influence over the judicial branch, is a threat to the ideal of checks and balances.
The best government is the one that works for the good of all its people.
Chief Justice Stephen Breyer, announcing his retirement, recently reminded us that we live in a country of 330 million people, with almost every possible point of view. Citing Presidents Washington and Lincoln, he expressed his conviction that this” great American experiment,” firmly founded on The Constitution and the rule of law, will endure if we, and especially the young, unite to preserve it.
We may disagree profoundly on issues, but we should absolutely agree to preserve our democratic institutions.