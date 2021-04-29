Get vaccinated
I want to thank Pfizer/BioNtech, PA DOH, UPMC Cole and UPMC Healthcare System for making available a free drive-thru vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at UPMC Cole Main Campus, East Entrance. There is no appointment necessary and again it is free. Everyone 16+ is now eligible for vaccination.
I encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to take advantage of this opportunity.
This is a virus that does not care about which way you lean politically, your scientific beliefs or if you live in rural Pennsylvania, it only cares about infecting you. So, please trust the science over news anchors and conspiracy theorists. There are overwhelmed nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers doing everything they can to keep people alive in their hospitals. There are biomechanical engineers, immunologists and epidemiologists who have been working day in and day out to help you and your family to not get sick. It’s a team effort to reduce and eliminate the spread of COVID-19.
We need 70% or more of our population to be inoculated in order to have herd immunity. We can only get to that point safely via vaccinations. Please do your part to help prevent the spread of this terrible virus. This is the best way to get back to normal.
Todd Husson
Coudersport Borough Councilman, Ward 1