Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Jan. 9 is nationally recognized as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Each day, our officers risk their lives without recognition yet, with each shift, the officers and their families make sacrifices for the rest of us that we cannot imagine. It is our privilege to know and work with them.
Patrolman Steven Jerman and Sergeant David Distrola remain in our hearts and their legacies live on. Today and every day we remember and honor them and all law enforcement officers across the country and locally- Bradford City Police, Bradford Township Police, Foster Township Police, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Police, Otto Eldred Regional Police, Smethport Borough Police, Port Allegany Police, Kane Borough Police, Sheriff’s Department, Game Commission, Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania State Police, McKean County Detectives’ Bureau, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County 911, FCI-McKean, SCI-Forest, McKean County Jail, Potter County Jail, Warren County Jail, McKean County Juvenile and Adult Probation, State Parole.
On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney’s Office, I thank them and their families for their service and sacrifice. Heroes run toward danger and we thank them for that.
Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer
District Attorney
McKean County