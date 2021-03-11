Is the President capable?
All you democrats who put Joe Biden in the White House should be proud of what you did. Apparently you were not paying attention to Biden pre-election! Well now the world gets to see what America calls a “Commander-in-Chief.”
Here is a man who is in his first few months of a four-year term who is so addled and confused he does not know the difference between 300 and 300 million. He needs notes to keep himself on tract of what he is talking about. He needs a snow day like a school child when Washington got two inches of snow. He needs to go to bed at 8 p.m. He doesn’t know which way to go after a speech. He needs to be told where the exit is.
Now Congress wants to take away his keys to America’s nuclear arsenal. This would be laughable if it were not so serious. He in his first days in office is even less cognizant of what he is doing than Ronald Reagan was in his last year in office.
There is so much wrong today is absolutely beyond comprehension. It is down right scary.
Harvey Schwartzmeyer Jr.
Coudersport