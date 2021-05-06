Don’t assume everyone agrees
Dear Coudersport,
I’m new to town, I moved here last April, looking for an escape from the virus. I’ve slowly tried to settle in, I’ve made a few friends, thought it would be interesting to immerse myself in the culture of your little town. And the few true friends I’ve made here I’m so grateful for having met.
I was shocked by how welcoming the people are here, but here’s the thing: some conversations are better left unsaid. I’m a white person, if that means anything to you, which I’m sure it does, but that doesn’t mean I appreciate the unwanted, frankly ignorant, Black lives matter conversations and comments I’ve been subjected to recently.
I don’t necessarily think it comes from a place of hate, because most of you probably don’t even know Black people on a personal basis and how could you hate a group of people you’ve never had the privilege of interacting with? So, maybe if you don’t know what you’re talking about and you don’t know who you’re talking to, it’s best to keep your comments to yourself.
I realize in light of recent events, it’s become a hot topic. I guess my point is, I know a lot of businesses around here rely on tourism. I know for a fact people visit here from Pittsburgh, New York, Philadelphia, etc. for the great pleasures of the outdoors, or for work, and maybe those people are white too, but to make the assumption that you can make hurtful jokes or comments about people of color even to a white person is, in my opinion, a huge misstep. Honestly, some of the conversations I’ve had with people recently have been deeply hurtful and if I were simply visiting here, I would not return.
If you want to have ignorant conversations with like-minded ignorant people that you know, that is your prerogative. But please don’t assume that because someone is white they agree with you.
Sunday Wright
Coudersport
Opposes Clara Twp. well
Potter County has earned the well-deserved nickname “God’s County” because of the natural beauty of the forests, waterways and mountains. As chair of the local Sierra Club Moshannon Group and a soil scientist with more than 40 years of experience, I submitted commentary to the EPA on behalf of the Sierra Club objecting to an oil and gas wastewater well that Roulette Oil & Gas Company is proposing to operate near Clara Township.
Among the many reasons we believe this is a bad idea are: the integrity of the well casing and its potential for failure; possible contamination of local streams from potential spills and runoff; increased truck traffic, noise, and damage to roadways; decreased property values and lack of compensation; inability of state regulators to provide adequate oversight; and the origin of the waste to be injected. In addition, we are concerned that the low bond required by the operator incentivizes abandonment over reclamation and Roulette’s history of compliance with DEP’s waste production reporting requirements.
The residents of Clara Township remain outspoken in their opposition to this wastewater well as they rely on wells for drinking water and are rightfully concerned about contamination. We believe that the EPA should deny the permit requested by Roulette in order to protect the watershed and the citizens, wildlife, and vegetation that thrive there. If you’re interested in learning more about our local Sierra Club Group, feel free to contact me ramakong1@gmail.com.
Douglas Mason
Port Matilda