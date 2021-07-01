A response to Coudersport school board
At the CASD School Board Meeting on June 14, Superintendent Drew Kyle heard from a number of people who spoke up on behalf of the Coudersport Area Education Support Professionals Association (CAESPA).
The majority of those comments stressed the need for the CAESPA to be treated with respect, and given a fair contract. As negotiations have extended for well over year – the current contract expired on June 30, 2020 – the CAESPA (cafeteria staff, secretaries, custodians/maintenance, teacher & technology aides) has worked very hard keeping schools open and safe, and, keeping the educational programs operational for Coudersport students.
Kyle, in response to what he heard at the board meeting, offered his description of contract negotiations in the June 17 Potter Leader-Enterprise. In it, he stated that the district was “shocked that union leadership went public” and that union leadership had somehow “misrepresented” negotiations. He then proceeded to give a 12-point summary of “facts” that he felt the “community and support staff should be aware of.”
Mr. Kyle’s “facts” are, however, missing some very pertinent information. For example, Kyle said “The parties have agreed verbally to a pay increase for all support staff employees.” What he failed to mention was that after several months of repeated requests, the district has STILL not answered questions related to how current employees would fit into this adjusted salary schedule.
In another example of partial truth, Kyle said “On May 11, 2021 the district and support staff had a mediation session scheduled. This was unilaterally cancelled and not rescheduled by the union.” What Mr. Kyle did not say was that the session was cancelled by the union after the union’s written request for clarification on several issues was answered, in large part, with “The district maintains its current position,” while ignoring requests for information (see “Pay Increase/Salary” from the previous example).
As per one of the greater flash-points of these negotiations, Mr. Kyle said “The district’s current FMLA proposal is more advantageous to employees than federal law requires.” In this deliberately veiled remark, he neglected to mention that the district’s current FMLA proposal seriously limits employee use of accumulated leave, and offers considerably less than what CAESPA employees currently have.
Mr. Kyle, not surprisingly, did not offer to make the community and support staff aware of the CASD proposal to subcontract jobs, which is a threat to the job security of every CAESPA employee.
While labor and management have never agreed on all terms and conditions of employment, there has always been some degree of respect, fairness, and honesty between the parties. As a result, contracts have been agreed-to, and over time both parties have benefitted. CAESPA looks forward to a return to an environment of respect, fairness and honesty.
Scott Carpenter
UniServ Representative, Central Region PSEA, Coudersport Area Education Support Professionals Association