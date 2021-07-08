Coudersport ambulance seeks help
To all residents of Coudersport Borough and surrounding townships:
The Board of Directors of Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance and Medic 7, have for the last six years, been on a financial roller coaster to the point now that we may have to close our doors and discontinue BLS and ALS services within the next couple weeks.
In 2004 when Charles Cole Memorial Hospital disbanded the paramedic program, Coudersport Ambulance took on the task of ensuring ALS coverage for all of Potter County. The last two years have taken a toll on many businesses and individuals including us. Along with the economic state of our county, the COVID pandemic and the lack of volunteerism, we can no longer sustain our commitment to you.
We are now having to pay both paramedics and EMTs in the Coudersport coverage area which includes the townships of Sweden, Summit, Homer, Hector, Eulalia, Allegany and the borough of Coudersport. We appreciate the support we have received from the borough and a few townships, but we need a yearly commitment to ensure that we can continually serve our community into the future.
ALS is a county-wide servuce abd should be supported by the county governments which includes the commissioners, the boroughs and townships that make up Potter County. Please contact your borough and township leaders; we need your support. CVAA is an open book. If you have questions or would like to meet with us, please call 814-274-7411 and ask to speak to any one of the Board of Directors.
We are licensed through the State of Pennsylvania and must follow strict guidelines to keep our license. We have made it our life’s work to serve our communities. Please help us continue; the next few weeks are critical.
Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association Board of Directors