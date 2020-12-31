Disgusting, appalling behavior
This is a comment on the cartoon on the editorial page of the Potter Leader on Dec. 17.
It is truly a joke that the members of Congress especially the Dems would feel that they are essential. Trump did everything a president could do to get a vaccine to the public as quickly as possible. This is all the while fighting the Democrats and their impeachment effort. There was no collusion. Nancy Pelosi has spent the past four years standing in the way of every step Trump took.
We still do not have a second stimulus bill as of this writing. Why not, would one ask. Simple, Pelosi in her infinite wisdom wants to bail out states who have overspent their budgets.
But a day or two after the COVID-19 vaccine was made to the public, “essential” Pelosi and a slew of other useless essentials could not wait for the TV show vaccine. This was before a limited supply was given to health care workers, nursing home residents, the elderly and the tens of millions who are most vulnerable.
Talk about disgusting and appalling behavior. This takes the cake. Let’s remove these gluttons before China sends its next wave of pandemics. Let’s get ready for the Biden Harris pandemic. For this there is no vaccine.
Harvey Schwartzmeyer Jr.
Coudersport
Wolf’s COVID diagnosis ironic
How ironic that Governor Wolf contracted COVID-19. Sounds like the rest of the do as I say not as I do crowd. It was understandable when Trump contracted it. Rarely did he wear a mask and also did not tell us to do so on a daily basis.
Did Wolf contract it in a restaurant, gym, barber shop or perhaps one of those so-called peaceful protests in Philadelphia? You know, where stores were looted, police were told to stand down and rioters tore up businesses.
Let’s hope PA’s voters get rid of this clown in 2022 when he runs for reelection. Let’s get a real Gov in Harrisburg and no RINOs please.
Harvey Schwartzmeyer Jr.
Coudersport